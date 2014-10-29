(Adds details from filing, background)
Oct 29 Dow Jones & Co Inc, publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, has asked a court to deny a request by Apple Inc
and GT Advanced Technology Inc to keep under
seal some documents relating to GT Advanced's bankruptcy.
Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, said keeping the
documents under seal is an offense to constitutional principles
of public access, according to the publisher's court filing on
Tuesday.
GT Advanced, which supplied sapphire material to Apple to
make smartphone screens, filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier
this month and refused to explain why it had imploded, citing
confidentiality clauses in its Apple contracts.
Few details have emerged since the bankruptcy filing, which
wiped out most of GT's market value and triggered speculation
over what may have soured its relationship with Apple.
Dow Jones said in Tuesday's filing that the companies' had
not cited any authority to support their "brazen" request and
asked the court to reject their "ransom" demands.
Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, there are narrow exceptions
which allow documents to be sealed and Dow Jones said neither
company had argued that certain documents in the case qualified
for this extraordinary protection.
"To the contrary, GTAT has stated unequivocally that the
sealed materials do not satisfy the statutory test," Dow Jones
said in the filing.
GT Advanced and Apple were not immediately available for
comment.
GT Advanced, which proceeded with its bankruptcy after
striking an agreement with Apple, said earlier this week that
the iPhone maker had threatened to seek damages of more than $1
billion against the company.
The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No: 14-11916.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)