Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
Oct 7 GT Advanced Technologies Inc, Apple Inc's partner in a sapphire glass plant in Arizona, will hold its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy court hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. according to a clerk in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Investors are eagerly anticipating the hearing, at which GT has said it will explain the events that led to Monday's surprise bankruptcy filing, which sparked a 90 percent drop in the company's stock. {ID:nL3N0S130Y] (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: