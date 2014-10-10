Oct 10 GT Advanced Technologies Inc
said it will cut 890 jobs, close an Arizona plant expected to
make scratch-resistant screens for Apple Inc, and
suggested it could pursue legal claims against the iPhone maker
while revamping under bankruptcy.
"Only if GT winds down these operations will it be able to
stop its mounting losses and re-focus its resources on the
operation of its core business of selling sapphire furnaces and
other products," the company said in a court filing on Friday.
GT Advanced said it was burning through $1 million a day at
the operations it intended to close.
"GT believes that it has many claims against Apple arising
out of its business relationship with Apple," the company said
in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manchester, New
Hampshire.
The company said it could not pursue the unspecified claims
at the outset of its bankruptcy, but that the claims would allow
GT Advanced to terminate several Apple agreements that it said
were burdensome and of no value.
Apple responded to requests for comment by pointing to its
earlier statement that it remains committed to preserving jobs
in Arizona and was consulting with state and local officials on
its next steps.
GT Advanced stunned investors on Monday by filing for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy with little warning, sending its shares
plummeting 90 percent to below $1.
Adding to the shock, the company has provided only scant
details of the cause of its bankruptcy and its turnaround plans.
The company said in Friday's court filing it needed to wind
down operations in Mesa, Arizona and Salem, Massachusetts as
soon as possible to preserve its dwindling cash. The company
said the process would take until the end of the year.
GT Advanced reached an agreement with Apple last year to
transform itself from a supplier of sapphire furnaces to a
manufacturer of sapphire for Apple. The iPad maker provided $578
million in funding for the Arizona plant, and GT Advanced agreed
to repay the money over five years, starting in 2015.
The first sign of trouble came in September when Apple
indicated its iPhone 6 would use rival Gorilla Glass, rather
than protect its screens with sapphire material.
GT Advanced asked the bankruptcy court to end 13 contracts
with Apple, including a confidentiality agreement that has
forced the bankruptcy to be conducted with unusual secrecy.
GT Advanced would be liable for $50 million for each
violation of the confidentiality agreement, according to court
papers.
On Nasdaq, GT fell 32 percent to 87 cents, and Apple edged
up 0.5 percent to $101.52 at mid-afternoon.
A hearing will be held on GT Advanced's requests on
Wednesday in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The bankruptcy case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No. 14-11916
