Oct 23 Shareholders of GT Advanced Technologies
are lobbying regulators to form a committee to vouch
for their interests in the sapphire maker's bankruptcy,
believing their shares may still have value.
GT Advanced, which supplied sapphire to Apple Inc,
filed for Chapter 11 protection this month under mysterious
circumstances, sending shares plummeting.
The case boggled the minds of market analysts when GT
refused to explain why it had imploded, citing confidentiality
clauses in its Apple contracts.
While shareholders are typically wiped out in bankruptcy, GT
Advanced stockholders believe their equity may not be worthless.
Some are reaching out to the U.S. Department of Justice's
bankruptcy regulator, the U.S. Trustee Program, asking it to
form a committee in GT's bankruptcy to represent shareholder
interests.
According to a source close to the effort, law firm Brown
Rudnick, which routinely represents creditors in big Chapter 11
cases, is drafting a letter to the Trustee on behalf of a
shareholder group requesting a committee.
Other shareholders, like Nathan Cottrell, are working
independently. Cottrell, a Philadelphia-based IT salesman, told
Reuters he's reached out to the Trustee's office to request a
committee and been in touch with law firms about representation.
GT has "a lot of other product lines that are about to start
firing up," Cottrell said in an interview on Thursday. "I
believe there's value for equity."
The odds may not be in shareholders' favor. Official
creditors' committees, appointed by the Trustee and paid for by
the debtor, are only formed when the Trustee feels the creditor
group in question has a decent shot at recovery.
Since stockholders of bankrupt companies are usually out of
the money, equity committees are rare, and shareholders tend not
to have a unified voice in Chapter 11 cases.
The company's stock no longer trades on the Nasdaq, but
still trades over the counter at a price that currently values
GT at $72 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Early in GT's case, company attorney Luc Despins said GT
"feels terrible" about the loss to shareholders and "will work
every day to recover that value."
The Trustee has yet to make a decision on an equity
committee, and a spokeswoman for the office declined to comment
on Thursday. Despins, meanwhile, did not return a call seeking
comment.
One reason for lingering uncertainty over equity value may
be the refusal by GT to disclose the specifics of its downfall,
which has drawn the ire of creditors and regulators, the Trustee
included.
GT has said it plans to shut down key sapphire operations in
Mesa, Arizona, laying off hundreds and reorganizing around a
smaller business.
Creditors are hoping for some clarity on the company's
financial picture in the coming days, when GT has said it will
file a proposed settlement agreement with Apple that may detail
its collapse.
Shareholders this month sued the company's officers and
directors, accusing them of providing misleading information
about stock and bond offerings.
