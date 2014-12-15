Dec 15 GT Advanced Technologies Inc
modified its bankruptcy settlement with former partner Apple Inc
to produce more near-term cash and winning the support
of key creditors, a lawyer for the sapphire maker told a court
on Monday.
The new terms should boost liquidity to finance GT
Advanced's return to selling sapphire furnaces, GT's lawyer, Luc
Despins, told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company abandoned the
furnace business in 2013 when it agreed to begin supplying Apple
with scratch-resistant sapphire material for iPhone screens. But
Apple then turned to a different material for the screen of its
iPhone 6 model.
GT Advanced, which invested heavily into increasing
production of sapphire materials for Apple, blamed the supply
agreement for forcing it into bankruptcy in October, a move that
shocked investors and sent its stock plummeting more than 90
percent to under $1 before NASDAQ suspended the shares.
The stock, which is now traded over the counter, shot 30
percent higher on Monday to 36 cents per share after news of the
modified bankruptcy deal.
If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Henry Boroff in Springfield,
Massachusetts approves the settlement, it would allow GT
Advanced to raise cash by initiating the sale of about 2,000
sapphire furnaces in Mesa, Arizona.
Those furnaces were installed to make sapphire for Apple.
The project was funded in part with a $439 million loan from the
computer company.
Despins told the court he anticipated each furnace would
fetch at least $500,000. Apple would receive $169,000 for each
of the first 500 furnaces under the modified agreement.
Previously, the parties had agreed that Apple would get $200,000
from each of the first 500 furnaces sold.
The new settlement terms also allows GT to store its
furnaces in Mesa rent free for an added three months, to the end
of next year.
The modified settlement with Apple resolved the objections
of a group of investors that hold GT notes and also the official
committee of unsecured creditors, according to Despins. Other
objections remain and the hearing was still underway on Monday.
Boroff must find the agreement is fair in light of the
potential legal claims that GT might have against Apple in the
sapphire maker's bankruptcy.
Neil Augustine, a Rothschild Inc financial expert who
advised GT's board, testified that pressing its legal claims
against Apple offered the potential for a big win.
However, "there is no certainty of winning, and if we lost
it would be game over for the company," Augustine said. "We
concluded we should do the settlement."
GT voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 6, saying it was
not going out of business and that the process was "the best way
to reorganize, protect our company and provide a path to our
future success."
The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc., U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No. 14-11916.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Alan
Crosby)