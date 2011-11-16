(Follows alerts)
Nov 16 Solar company GT Advanced
Technologies Inc said it will buy back up to $100
million of shares, following peers who are snapping up their own
shares amid a brutal selloff in the stock market.
LDK Solar has already bought back $110 million worth
of its shares this year. Yingli Green Energy, ReneSola
and JA Solar Holdings plan to buy back up to
$100 million shares each.
GT Advanced, which has a market value of $1 billion, said it
will buy back $75 million worth shares by Nov. 21.
The solar and LED equipment maker's shares, which have shed
more than half their value since July, closed at $7.89 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
The company, formerly GT Solar International, said it will
retire a majority of the shares repurchased during the third
quarter.
GT Advanced has 127.2 million outstanding shares, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)
((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)