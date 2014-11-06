BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
Nov 6 GT Advanced Technology Inc said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sought information from the company regarding trading of its shares dating back to January 2013.
The SEC, in a letter dated Oct. 15, also asked for information on the company's sapphire business and a share offering, GT Advanced said. (1.usa.gov/1z38RkN)
GT, a former stock market darling and supplier to Apple Inc , filed for bankruptcy on Oct 6, which wiped out most of the company's market value and triggered speculation over what may have soured its relationship with the iPhone maker. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing