Nov 21 GT Advanced Technologies Inc said costs related to a credit facility termination may offset the increase in its third-quarter earnings per share from a $75 million share buyback.

The company, formerly known as GT Solar International, terminated its credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG on Nov. 18. It expects to replace this with a larger agreement by the end of the quarter.

Separately, the solar and LED equipment maker announced on Monday that it will pay $75 million to UBS AG to repurchase 7.8 million of its common shares.

On Nov. 16, GT Advanced said it would buy back $100 million worth of its common shares from time to time, joining its peers LDK Solar, Yingli Green Energy and JA Solar Holdings in vigorous share buyback plans.

Shares of GT Advanced closed at $7.67 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)