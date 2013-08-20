BRIEF-Euroxx Securities FY 2016 EBITDA swings to loss of 0.36 mln euros
* FY 2016 EBITDA loss at 355,424 euros ($374,545.81) versus EBITDA profit of 437,106 euros last year
WARSAW Aug 20 Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC reported a second-quarter net loss three times larger than a year ago and more than five times what the market expected on writedowns related to its assets in Romania in Bulgaria.
The group said on Tuesday it had a net loss of 42 million euros ($56 million), hit by asset impairments worth 42.7 million in the period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a loss of 8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* FY 2016 revenue of 28.6 million lira ($7.8 million) versus 21.1 million lira year ago
OLBRAMOVICE, Czech Republic, March 1 Vladimir Jehlicka and his business partners spent 25 years building up their Czech machinery firm before deciding to call it a day. However, they faced a problem that is growing as the first generation of post-communist entrepreneurs nears retirement.