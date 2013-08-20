WARSAW Aug 20 Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC reported a second-quarter net loss three times larger than a year ago and more than five times what the market expected on writedowns related to its assets in Romania in Bulgaria.

The group said on Tuesday it had a net loss of 42 million euros ($56 million), hit by asset impairments worth 42.7 million in the period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a loss of 8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)