By Joanna Bronowicka
WARSAW May 14 Warsaw-listed real estate
developer GTC said it would launch its 100 million
euros ($129.4 million) rights issue next month after posting on
Monday its first quarterly profit in a year thanks to a more
stable real estate market.
GTC, which has around half its business in Bulgaria,
Romania, Croatia and Hungary and the rest in Poland, suffered a
loss of 270 million euros last year as a decline in consumer
demand and a drought in real estate funding forced it to write
down the value of its portfolio.
GTC's newly-appointed chairman Alain Ickovics, who in April
replaced long-time chairman Eli Alroy, said the group planned to
pursue its rights issue in June, though some analysts had put
their bets on an autumn timing.
"We are hoping the issue will take place soon, within a
month, if markets and the regulator allow. We expect the
regulator's decision in two, three weeks," Ickovics told
reporters.
GTC said it will use the funds to cut the company's debt and
raise liquidity.
The group aims to raise around 180 million euros from asset
sales and some 80 million euros in new project loans over the
next three years.
GTC's first-quarter net earnings reached 6.3 million euros
($8.15 million) compared to 0.7 million expected by analysts.
But the outperformance failed to support GTC's clobbered
shares, which fell 3.2 percent as Warsaw's main index shed 2.1
percent. The stock is down nearly 30 percent this year
after losing 62 percent in 2011.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mike Nesbit)