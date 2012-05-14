(Adds details and background)

By Joanna Bronowicka

WARSAW May 14 Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC said it would launch its 100 million euros ($129.4 million) rights issue next month after posting on Monday its first quarterly profit in a year thanks to a more stable real estate market.

GTC, which has around half its business in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Hungary and the rest in Poland, suffered a loss of 270 million euros last year as a decline in consumer demand and a drought in real estate funding forced it to write down the value of its portfolio.

GTC's newly-appointed chairman Alain Ickovics, who in April replaced long-time chairman Eli Alroy, said the group planned to pursue its rights issue in June, though some analysts had put their bets on an autumn timing.

"We are hoping the issue will take place soon, within a month, if markets and the regulator allow. We expect the regulator's decision in two, three weeks," Ickovics told reporters.

GTC said it will use the funds to cut the company's debt and raise liquidity.

The group aims to raise around 180 million euros from asset sales and some 80 million euros in new project loans over the next three years.

GTC's first-quarter net earnings reached 6.3 million euros ($8.15 million) compared to 0.7 million expected by analysts.

But the outperformance failed to support GTC's clobbered shares, which fell 3.2 percent as Warsaw's main index shed 2.1 percent. The stock is down nearly 30 percent this year after losing 62 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.7726 euros)