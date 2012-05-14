(No changes to text)

WARSAW May 14 Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC swung to a profit of 6 million euros ($7.8 million)after three consecutive quarterly losses thanks to a stabilisation in real estate markets in Central and Southeastern Europe.

GTC, which has around half of its business located in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Hungary and the rest in Poland, was expected to report net earnings of 0.7 million, according a Reuters poll. In 2011 the group suffered a loss of 270 million.

The group reiterated it sought approximately 100 million euros from a planned rights issue, alongside around 180 million euros from asset sales and some 80 million euros in new project loans. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)