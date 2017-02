WARSAW Aug 22 The largest Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC posted a net loss of 36.5 million euros for the second quarter on revaluation of assets due to a slowdown in the region, it said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to report a nearly flat net profit in the April-June period, although forecasts varied widely. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)