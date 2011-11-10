WARSAW Nov 10 Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC swung to a net loss of 132 million euros in the third quarter, much wider than expected, after it reduced the value of its holdings.

On average, analysts expected a loss of 22 million euros, although estimates varied widely because the quarterly revaluations of GTC's property portfolio makes predicting the bottom line difficult for analysts.

A year ago, GTC booked a net profit of 8 million euros. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)