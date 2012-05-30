WARSAW May 30 Warsaw-listed real estate firm Globe Trade Centre set the share price in its rights issue at 4.45 zlotys, valuing the deal at 445 million zlotys ($128 million), the company said on Wednesday.

GTC shareholders approved the issue of up to 100 million shares, which would increase GTC's capital by nearly a half, last month aiming to cut debt. ($1 = 3.4686 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)