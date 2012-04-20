* Shares rise as much as 10 pct

* IPO raises $500 mln, second largest in country's history

* Proceeds to fund expansion in power, real estate (Adds details, background)

MANILA, April 20 GT Capital Holdings Inc , the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, jumped on its market debut on Friday following its $500 million initial public offering, the country's first this year and second-biggest ever.

The stock jumped to 500 pesos at the open, above its IPO price of 455 pesos, and later settled around 485.20 pesos, up 6.6 percent, bucking the broader market's pullback from new record peaks hit early this week.

The company's public offering raised 21.6 billion pesos ($500 million), it said in a statement, adding the domestic tranche of the issue was more than two times oversubscribed.

Underwriters said the issue's international portion was more than five times oversubscribed.

GT Capital sold 47.4 million primary and secondary shares, including an over-allotment portion of around 6 million shares.

Without the over-allotment shares, local investors accounted for 42 percent of the offer.

The IPO was the country's biggest since Cebu Air Inc raised about $600 million in October 2010.

At the current market price, GT Capital is valued at about 77 billion pesos.

UBS was global coordinator, international bookrunner and lead manager for the issue. First Metro Investment Corp managed the local offer, with the domestic underwriting syndicate composed of Maybank-ATK Kim Eng Partners Inc, PentaCapital Investment Corp, UBS Investments Philippines Inc, and Vicsal Investment Inc.

GT Capital has interests in the country's second largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, as well as car distribution, insurance, and power generation.

It plans to use proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of various units, such as the hotel and residential projects of its real estate arm Federal Land Inc and power generation businesses under Global Business Power Corp.

GT Capital also owns stakes in Toyota Motor Philippines Corp and insurer AXA Philippines.

($1 = 42.6500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)