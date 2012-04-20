* Shares rise as much as 10 pct
* IPO raises $500 mln, second largest in country's history
* Proceeds to fund expansion in power, real estate
(Adds details, background)
MANILA, April 20 GT Capital Holdings Inc
, the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty,
jumped on its market debut on Friday following its $500 million
initial public offering, the country's first this year and
second-biggest ever.
The stock jumped to 500 pesos at the open, above its IPO
price of 455 pesos, and later settled around 485.20 pesos, up
6.6 percent, bucking the broader market's pullback from
new record peaks hit early this week.
The company's public offering raised 21.6 billion pesos
($500 million), it said in a statement, adding the domestic
tranche of the issue was more than two times oversubscribed.
Underwriters said the issue's international portion was more
than five times oversubscribed.
GT Capital sold 47.4 million primary and secondary shares,
including an over-allotment portion of around 6 million shares.
Without the over-allotment shares, local investors accounted
for 42 percent of the offer.
The IPO was the country's biggest since Cebu Air Inc
raised about $600 million in October 2010.
At the current market price, GT Capital is valued at about
77 billion pesos.
UBS was global coordinator, international bookrunner and
lead manager for the issue. First Metro Investment Corp
managed the local offer, with the domestic
underwriting syndicate composed of Maybank-ATK Kim Eng Partners
Inc, PentaCapital Investment Corp, UBS Investments Philippines
Inc, and Vicsal Investment Inc.
GT Capital has interests in the country's second largest
lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, as well
as car distribution, insurance, and power generation.
It plans to use proceeds from the offering to fund the
expansion of various units, such as the hotel and residential
projects of its real estate arm Federal Land Inc and power
generation businesses under Global Business Power Corp.
GT Capital also owns stakes in Toyota Motor Philippines Corp
and insurer AXA Philippines.
($1 = 42.6500 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)