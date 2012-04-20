(Corrects to say biggest IPO since October 2010, not since
October)
MANILA, April 20 GT Capital Holdings Inc
, the flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty,
climbed 9.9 percent on its market debut on Friday, following its
$500 million initial public offering, the country's biggest
since October 2010.
The stock jumped to 500 pesos at open, above its IPO price
of 455 pesos. The company's public offering raised 21.5 billion
pesos ($500 million), said one of its underwriters, First Metro
Investment Corp, which managed the domestic offer.
The offer was the biggest IPO since Cebu Air's
record share sale in October 2010 which raised about $600
million.
UBS was global coordinator, international bookrunner and
lead manager for the issue.
GT Capital has interests in the country's second-largest
lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, car
distribution, insurance, and power generation.
($1 = 42.6500 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco;
Editing by Michael Perry)