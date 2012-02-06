MANILA Feb 6 GT Capital Holdings Inc, the
flagship firm of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty, is
planning a public offering of as much as 24.6 billion pesos
($577.3 million) this year to take advantage of strong interest
in the local equities market, securities filings showed on
Monday.
The offering, consisting of up to 41.217 million shares with
an overallotment option of 6.18 million shares, would be priced
at up to 520 pesos per share.
About 33 million shares will form the primary offer while
the rest are secondary shares. The amount raised from the
primary offer will fund expansion of the conglomerate's various
units, particularly hotel and residential projects of its real
estate arm Federal Land.
GT Holdings also has interests in the country's second
largest lender by assets, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co,
car distribution, insurance, and power generation.
UBS is named as sole global coordinator, international
bookrunner and lead manager for the offer. First Metro
Investment Corp will handle the domestic offer, the
filings showed.
GT Holdings is the second company to reveal plans for a
public offer this year after East West Banking Corp.
The Philippine stock market has been setting new
peaks since the start of the year, with Monday's close just
below a record high posted on Thursday.
($1 = 42.6150 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ron Popeski)