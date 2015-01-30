MILAN Jan 30 Italian gaming company Gtech said on Friday it had signed an agreement with banks for four-year loan financing worth 800 million euros ($908.6 million).

BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and UniCredit will provide the Italian group with two 400 million euro loans, which may be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, the company said in a statement.

GTECH is expected to complete a takeover of U.S.-based slot machine maker International Game Technology by June.

($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)