UPDATE 5-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds Ant comments, bullet points)
MILAN Nov 10 Italian gaming company GTECH , which plans to complete a $4.7 billion takeover of U.S. rival IGT by June next year, reported on Monday a 15.2 percent rise in its core profit for the third quarter.
Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the July-September period came in at 252.2 million euros ($313.3 million), up from 219 million euro in the same period last year that included a one-off legal provision of 30 milion euros.
Overall sales were almost stable at 727.8 million euros, the Rome-based company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi)
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds Ant comments, bullet points)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram