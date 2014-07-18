MILAN, July 18 Shares in GTECH opened
down 1.6 percent on Friday after Standard & Poor's cut the
rating for the Italian lottery operator to "BBB-" from "BBB"
following the firm's acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker
International Game Technology for $4.7 billion.
Moody's also put the Italian company on review for a
downgrade after the deal, which was announced earlier in the
week.
At 0708 GMT, GTECH shares were down 0.58 percent at 18.79
euros, in line with Milan blue-chip index, which fell
0.45 percent. They earlier hit a low of 18.59 euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)