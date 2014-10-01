MILAN Oct 1 Italian gaming group GTECH announced on Wednesday a plan to buy back shares for up to 9.5 percent of its capital.

In a statement the Italian lottery operator said its board had also approved its planned cross-border merger of GTECH into Georgia Worldwide plc.

The merger is part of plans by GTECH to acquire U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology, it said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)