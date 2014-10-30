BRIEF-Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with community Health Systems Management team
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
MILAN Oct 30 Italian gaming group GTECH said on Thursday it had reduced a bridge loan credit facility it used to back its buyout of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology by half a billion dollars to $10.2 billion.
GTECH's financing, which will also be used to refinance existing debt, was initially being provided by Credit Suisse, Barclays and Citigroup.
The allocation to each bank has been reduced pro-rata, it added.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Agnieszka Flak)
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
* Nexvet Biopharma -during February and March, initiated strategic changes to organisational structure intended to reduce expenditure
* Talend SA - selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 3.1 million American depository shares, or ADSs, to be sold in the offering - SEC filing