MILAN Oct 30 Italian gaming group GTECH said on Thursday it had reduced a bridge loan credit facility it used to back its buyout of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology by half a billion dollars to $10.2 billion.

GTECH's financing, which will also be used to refinance existing debt, was initially being provided by Credit Suisse, Barclays and Citigroup.

The allocation to each bank has been reduced pro-rata, it added.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Agnieszka Flak)