UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Feb 18 Italian gaming company GTECH said on Tuesday its UK unit had reached an agreement to buy Britain's Probability Plc for 17.5 million pounds ($29 million) in an all-cash deal.
In a statement, the company said the acquisition, which valued the British mobile gaming company at 0.5 pounds per share, would be completed by mid-2014.
Shares in Probability were indicated up 46 percent in pre-opening trade.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources