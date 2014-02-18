MILAN Feb 18 Italian gaming company GTECH said on Tuesday its UK unit had reached an agreement to buy Britain's Probability Plc for 17.5 million pounds ($29 million) in an all-cash deal.

In a statement, the company said the acquisition, which valued the British mobile gaming company at 0.5 pounds per share, would be completed by mid-2014.

Shares in Probability were indicated up 46 percent in pre-opening trade.