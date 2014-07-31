MILAN, July 31 Italian gaming group GTECH
said on Thursday core earnings inched down in the
second-quarter, hit by lower sales and a strong comparison
period last year that was boosted by a significant order in
Canada.
The Rome-based group, which recently sealed a deal worth
$4.7 billion to buy Las Vegas-based IGT, said earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
fell 2.4 percent to 266.6 million euros ($357 million) in the
second quarter. Sales fell 1.4 percent to 751.1 million euros.
The group said in March it was targeting higher revenues of
3.15-3.25 billion euros for the whole year, up from 3.06 billion
euros in 2013. Core earnings are expected in the range of
1.06-1.1 billion euros in 2014.
GTECH did not comment on the guidance in Thursday's
statement.
($1 = 0.7469 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)