MILAN, March 13 Italian gaming group GTECH on Thursday said it expected revenues to expand to 3.15-3.25 billion euros this year, after falling slightly in 2013.

The company's sales fell 0.4 percent to 3.06 billion euros last year, below guidance of 3.2-3.3 billion euros.

The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.5 percent year-on-year to 1.037 billion euros in 2013. This is below the company expected range of 1.05-1.07 billion euros.

The company proposed the payment of a 2013 dividend of 0.75 euros per share, against 0.73 euros paid on its 2012 results.