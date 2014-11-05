MILAN Nov 5 Italian lottery group GTECH
said on Wednesday it had entered a $2.6 billion
five-year senior facilities agreement with a syndicate of 20
banks.
The agreement provides for a $1.4 billion multi-currency
revolving credit facility for GTECH Corporation and an 850
million euro ($1.06 billion) multi-currency revolving credit
facility for GTECH SpA.
Georgia Worldwide Plc, the newly formed holding company that
will combine GTECH and U.S. slot-machine maker International
Game Technology, will be able to borrow under both
facilities, GTECH added.
The U.S. dollar credit facility will be increased to $1.5
billion after the takeover of IGT by GTECH is completed.
The bank syndicate will be led by J.P. Morgan and
Mediobanca, GTECH said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)