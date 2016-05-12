CAIRO May 12 Egypt's Global Telecom swung to a first-quarter net profit of $87.5 million from a loss of $82.3 million a year earlier, the company said in statement on the bourse on Thursday.

Revenue fell to $707.1 million from $718.8 million.

Net income improved despite the revenue fall due to a 38 percent drop in financial expenses, the company said, citing repayment of a shareholder loan to VimpelCom in the year-earlier quarter.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)