Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO May 22 Egypt's Global Telecom has restated its results for last year, increasing its net loss to 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.81 billion) from a previously reported $924-million after booking in the costs of settling a long running dispute with Algeria over ownership of local telecoms operator Djezzy.
Last month Global Telecom, previously called Orascom Telecom and 51.9 percent-owned by Russian-controlled telecoms group Vimpelcom, sold a 51 percent stake in Orascom Telecom Algeria, known as Djezzy, to the Algerian National Investment Fund for $2.6 billion in a deal which Vimpelcom said would leave it with 49 percent of Djezzy but result in a $2 billion writedown.
The dispute with the Algerian government over Djezzy's ownership dated back to before Vimpelcom bought into Orascom Telecom in 2010, as part of a wider $6 billion deal to acqure Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's various telecoms interests.
Global Telecom also said in a bourse statement on Thursday the net loss last year compared with a loss of 1.29 billion Egyptian pounds ($181 million) in 2012. ($1=7.1249 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)