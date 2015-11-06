CAIRO Nov 6 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, reported on Friday a $13 million net profit for the third-quarter of 2015 compared to a $157 million loss in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The company, which is 51.9 percent owned by VimpleCom , said its net loss attributable to shareholders in the quarter was $32 million versus a $161 million loss last year.

Minority interest increased due to the sale of a 51 percent stake in OTA in Algeria, the company said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)