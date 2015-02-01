CAIRO Feb 1 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, will sell its 51 percent stake in Algerian mobile operator Djezzy for $2.6 billion, Global Telecom said in a statement on Sunday.

Global's parent company, Russia's Vimpelcom, reached a deal last April to resolve a long-running dispute with the Algerian government. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)