MUMBAI Dec 20 India's GTL group
companies, including GTL Ltd and GTL Infrastructure Ltd
, have received final approval from lenders for
restructuring loans worth 160 billion rupees ($3 billion), two
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
GTL Ltd's 14 lenders include State Bank of India,
ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and
Standard Chartered.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media. A GTL spokesman declined to
comment.
Last year, GTL Infrastructure struck a deal to take over the
telecom tower business of Reliance Communications,
which would have created a company with an enterprise value of
$11 billion. The deal collapsed when the companies failed to
agree on terms.
($1 = 52.9 rupees)
