Oct 18 GTL Infrastructure Ltd : * Meeting of bondholders to be held to obtain consent for restructuring

US$228.30 million in bonds * Meeting of bondholders to be held on November 08, 2012 * Source text: GTL Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that further to the approvals for restructuring of the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (Bonds) obtained by the Company from The Reserve Bank of India and shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Trust Deed entered with the Holders of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (Bondholders), a meeting of Bondholders is convened on November 08, 2012 for the purpose of obtaining the consent of the Bondholders on the terms as stated in the notice to the Bondholders for restructuring of the outstanding principal amount of Bonds of US $ 228.30 million, together with redemption premium, which matures on November 29, 2012, subject to other approvals, as may be required for the said purpose. * Further company coverage