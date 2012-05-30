PRAGUE May 30 Central European telecoms services provider GTS CE has signed a 330 million euro loan from a group of European banks to help refinancing and acquisitions, the company said on Wednesday.

GTS, owned by funds including Columbia Capital, MC Partners, and Innova Capital, said the multi-currency loan had a tenor of 6 to 7 years.

"The proceeds will be used to refinance existing bank indebtedness, and more than 50 percent may be flexibly used for acquisitions, capital expenditures or repayment of shareholder loans," the company said.

It did not give pricing details.

Joint coordinators for the loan were ING Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International.

GTS provides various telecoms services and runs fibre-optic networks and data centres across central and eastern Europe.

It had revenue of 396 million euros last year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 99 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Will Waterman)