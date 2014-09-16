Sept 16 Gaztransport et Technigaz SA :

* Says its technology has been chosen by Samsung Heavy Industries for Very Large Ethane Carriers

* Says six carriers will be built by Korean shipbuilder SHI for an Asian group

* Says four carriers should be delivered by end of 2016 and two in 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)