SEOUL Nov 22 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering are separately looking at 1 billion euro
($1.3 billion) bids for French engineering company GTT
(Gaztransport & Technigaz), several sources with direct
knowledge of the proposed deal said.
The sources, who could not be named due to the sensitivity
of the issue, said Hyundai and Daewoo were monitoring the
situation prior to deciding whether to bid or not. The two are
considering separate bids.
GTT's three shareholders-- GDF Suez, the world's
biggest utility by market value, French oil company Total
and U.S. private equity fund Hellman & Friedman-are
planning to sell their stakes, the sources said.
"If any Chinese rival shipbuilder takes over GTT, somehow it
will negatively impact (Korean shipbuilders) in the LNG ship
market," one source said.
GTT core technology to build LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)
membrane containment systems, used in LNG carriers.
Hyundai and Daewoo declined to comment.
Total wants to sell its 30 percent stake in GTT because it
needs to secure funds by selling non-core business in the midst
of European debt crisis, another source added.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
