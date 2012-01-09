* Daewoo, Hyundai and Samsung consider joint bid-sources
* Chinese owner seen a challenge in LNG ship market-source
(Adds background, no comments from companies)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Jan 9 Three South Korean
shipbuilders are considering a joint 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) bid for a French engineering company to prevent a
Chinese rival from challenging their domination of the global
LNG carrier market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering,
Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Samsung Heavy
Industries are mulling a joint bid for GTT
(Gaztransport & Technigaz), the sources told Reuters on Monday.
GTT develops systems for storing liquefied natural gas (LNG)
-- gas cooled to liquid -- on ships and on land and then
licences this technology to shipbuilders and LNG plant
manufacturers.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November
that GTT's three shareholders -- GDF Suez, the world's
biggest utility by market value, French oil company Total
and U.S. private equity fund Hellman & Friedman --
were planning to sell their stakes.
South Korean companies are currently the principle
shipbuilding users of GTT technology, according to a list of the
vessels under construction and in service published on the
French company's website.
South Korean shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate STX Group
is also among those listed as using GTT systems, as
is Shanghai's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, which is controlled
by China State Shipbuilding Corp.
"Should a Chinese firm take over the company, it would be a
challenge in the LNG ship market, where Korean players have the
upper hand currently," one source said.
Hyundai, Daewoo and Samsung declined to comment, as did
Total, Hellman & Friedman and GDF Suez. GTT did not respond to a
request for comment.
Hellman & Friedman bought its 30 percent stake from Italian
energy engineering group Saipem in 2008, for 310 million euros.
A source familiar with the matter said that the shareholders
receive regular dividends from GTT.
The shipbuilding industry had a tough 2011 and some analysts
predict more pain this year as an oversupply of ships, ordered
when times were good, and growing global economic turmoil hit
earnings from making vessels to transport crude, coal and iron
ore.
The LNG carrier sector is one of the few areas of growth
predicted this year in the shipping sector with demand for the
energy source outpacing the availability of existing LNG
tankers.
A number of ship owners and yards are aiming to diversify
into LNG to limit losses from the dry bulk and crude tanker
markets.
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
(Writing by Tom Bergin. Additional reporting by Tom Bergin and
Jonathan Saul in London and Caroline Jacobs in Paris; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner and Hans-Juergen Peters)