SEOUL Jan 16 South Korean steelmaker
POSCO is considering joining domestic shipbuilders
to make a joint 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid for French
engineering firm GTT, the Korea Economic Daily reported.
POSCO has picked its own advisors to bid for GTT, which is
owned by utility GDF Suez SA, oil company Total SA
and U.S. private equity fund Hellman & Friedman, and
is considering joining the auction as its customers are
shipbuilders, the report quoted an unnamed senior POSCO official
as saying.
POSCO was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)