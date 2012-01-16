* Korea steel giant mulls joint for GTT bid
* China shipbuilders also looking at bid - source
By Miyoung Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean steelmaker
POSCO said it might consider teaming up with
domestic shipbuilders in a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid for
French engineering company GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz).
The takeover of the maker of cargo containment systems for
high-value LNG carriers pits South Korean shipbuilders against
Chinese rivals, with the winner poised to dominate the lucrative
LNG carrier market for years.
A POSCO spokesman said it had been approached by the sale's
advisor about participating in bidding and that talks were at a
very early stage.
"Should there be any request from our customers to join the
bid, we may consider taking a minority stake," the spokesman
said.
South Korea's major shipbuilders including Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd are looking at joint forces to
acquire GTT.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Chinese
shipbuilders were also mulling a consorted bid to compete with
their Korean peers, declining to give further details.
POSCO has picked its own advisors to bid for GTT, which is
owned by utility GDF Suez SA, oil company Total SA
and U.S. private equity fund Hellman & Friedman, and
is considering joining the auction as its customers are
shipbuilders, the Korea Economic Daily reported.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
