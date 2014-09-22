PARIS, Sept 22 A 5.4 percent stake in
Gaztransport and Technigaz (GTT), representing 2
million shares, is being sold through a share placement, with
Societe Generale acting as sole bookrunner on the
deal, the bank said on Monday.
SocGen said the offer, an accelerated bookbuilding, was
being priced at 47.15-48.60 euros a share, with a potential size
for the deal at around 100 million euros($123 million). It did
not mention which shareholder was selling the stake.
GTT, which makes hull linings for LNG tankers and was taken
public earlier this year, is 40 percent-owned by gas and power
group GDF Suez.
