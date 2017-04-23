April 23 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pTe6IE

