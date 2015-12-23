Dec 23 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology :

* Says the company and a Taishan-based subsidiary signed a financial leasing contract with a Shenzhen-based leasing company

* Says the company and the subsidiary will sell equipments and facilities to the leasing company for 100 million yuan in total

* Says to lease back the equipments and facilities for a term of 48 months

* Says to pay rent of 3,328,0000 yuan every month

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2pvYIq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)