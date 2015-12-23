UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology :
* Says the company and a Taishan-based subsidiary signed a financial leasing contract with a Shenzhen-based leasing company
* Says the company and the subsidiary will sell equipments and facilities to the leasing company for 100 million yuan in total
* Says to lease back the equipments and facilities for a term of 48 months
* Says to pay rent of 3,328,0000 yuan every month
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2pvYIq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.