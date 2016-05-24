UniCredit prices rights issue at 38 pct discount
MILAN, Feb 1 UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.
May 24 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 30
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5gspKIUX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN, Feb 1 UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Guggenheim Investments said on Wednesday that it had posted net inflows of more than $1.3 billion in its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in January.
Feb 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January RANK VEHICLE January 17 January 16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 57,995 51,540 12.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 35,553 37,863 -6.1 3 Ram P/U 33,769 32,564