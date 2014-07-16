July 16 Guangdong Qtone Education Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to invest 200 million yuan ($32.24 million) in setting up buyout fund with Beijing Sensegain Investment Management Corp

* Says shares to resume trading on July 17

