Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Guangdong Qtone Education Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest 200 million yuan ($32.24 million) in setting up buyout fund with Beijing Sensegain Investment Management Corp
* Says shares to resume trading on July 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l2TwbI; bit.ly/1nI5pbR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)