SHANGHAI Aug 11 China's Guangfa Bank, previously known as Guangdong Development Bank, is waiting for a "good window" to launch its 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, a local newspaper reported.

The Chinese lender, part-owned by Citigroup Inc , initially planned to launch the initial public offering in the third quarter of this year.

"We are not in urgent need of capital. We just want to wait for a good window," Dong Jianyue was quoted as saying by the Dongfang Daily.

Guangfa Bank had picked 10 banks to manage the offering, Dong told local media in May.

A number of Chinese financial groups are planning to raise billions of dollars in Hong Kong and Shanghai via IPOs, including China Everbright Bank Co Ltd , New China Life and People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC).

China Everbright Bank delayed its Hong Kong share offering worth about $6 billion, sources told Reuters last week, the latest casualty of a rout in global equity markets.

New China Life, in which Zurich Financial owns a 15 percent stake, had also aimed to launch its $4 billion dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai by as early as September.

State-owned PICC, one of the country's largest insurers, plans to raise $5-6 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last month. ($1 = 6.418 yuan)