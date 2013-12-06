BRIEF-Natco Economicals to take at least 51 pct stake in Catallyst Constellations
* Says to take at least 51 % stake in Catallyst Constellations Pvt. Ltd. to make it a unit of co
Dec 6 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest in coal-to-natural gas project in Xinjiang Kamisti, taking total investment to 24.85 billion yuan ($4 billion)
BEIRUT, March 10 The Lebanese finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20, a Lebanese finance ministry official said on Friday.
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: