BRIEF-Close Brothers expects slightly higher loan growth in H2 - CEO
* Close Brothers expects slightly higher loan growth in H2, with company consensus forecast of FY loan growth of 7 percent - CEO Further company coverage:
March 28 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to develop LNG distribution hub project in Jiangsu province with a total investment of 1.8 billion yuan ($289.72 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tym97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2130 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Close Brothers expects slightly higher loan growth in H2, with company consensus forecast of FY loan growth of 7 percent - CEO Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenue 28.54 billion pesos versus 26.56 billion pesos
OSLO, March 14 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said unlisted property investments may not remain as profitable in the future as they have been recently, it said on Tuesday.