BRIEF-Joyfix raises stake in Athos Venture Capital to 88.15 pct
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
April 21 China's Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net pforit down 22.1 percent y/y at 751.1 million yuan ($120.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pup68v
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan)
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Friday from a one-year closing low hit in the previous session and after eight straight sessions of losses as foreign investors bought battered stocks.