BRIEF-Luz Saude buys 81.14 pct of Sociedade Clinica Hospitalar
* Said on Wednesday it concluded the acquisition of 81.14 pct of share capital and voting rights of Sociedade Clinica Hospitalar SA (SCH)
Feb 24 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says biggest shareholder plans to unload 38 million shares, or 15.11 percent of its issued shares at no lower than 6.38 yuan ($1.05) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/puc27v
* Shire receives european approval for label extension of Cinryze(C1 inhibitor) to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in paediatric patients with hae
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned unit Yaesu Cook Life Corp, which is mainly engaged in food service business and life support business, effective on Oct. 1