UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 34 million shares at 18.8 yuan per share in private placement, raising up to 639.2 million yuan ($102.44 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on June 10
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyz89v, link.reuters.com/kyz89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2397 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources