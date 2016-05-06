BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 6 GUANGZHOU DONGHUA ENTERPRISE CO.LTD.:
* Says the company name changed to Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co., Ltd.


April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.